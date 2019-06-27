Nigeria: We Arrested 119 Suspects, Seized 6703kg of Hard Drugs in Six Months - NDLEA

Akure — No fewer than 119 suspects have been arrested within six months and 6703 kg of hard drugs and psychotropic substance seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ondo State.

Only 22 convictions were secured by the State Command of the agency.

The State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. Haruna Gagara, who said this in Akure noted that the drugs seized by the command included; 5784.61kg of Cannabis Sativa, 917.04 of Psychotropic substances, 2Kg of 'Skuchies', 42.1 grams of Cocaine within the period.

Gagara noted that farms of Cannabis Sativa measuring 188 hectares were destroyed adding that during the same period of six months, 119 suspects were arrested.

Speaking on Drug Demand Reduction, DDR, Gagara said: "The Command admitted nine clients, while six clients were successfully counseled and discharged.

"61 suspects between the ages of 14-50 years are also referred for counseling from the supply reduction unit.

"Public enlightenment and awareness campaigns were carried out in 16 different locations within the state.

"Based on the statistics above, it is imperative that governments, communities, families, schools, NGOs and media should take necessary steps to counteract drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state."

The commander lamented "that the level of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the country posed threats to security of the Nation, and also the health of citizens who indulged in nefarious activities.

"The teeming number of Nigerian youths currently undergoing counseling and rehabilitation for drug abuse is quite alarming and devastating.

"The rising number of Nigerian youths suffering from one form of mental illness or the other due to substance abuse has continued to be on the increase."