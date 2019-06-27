Malawi: Mangochi MCP Supporters Heed DC's Request On Demonstrations

Mangochi — Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Mangochi on Wednesday complied with the District Commissioner (DC) Reverend Moses Chimphepo's request to have the party's planned demonstrations postponed on security grounds.

The MCP structures in the district had earlier written a notification to the office of the DC on the demonstrations planned for June 26, 2019 in protest to the May 21 elections results.

In a letter dated Monday, June 25, 2019, the DC requested the MCP followers to postpone the demonstrations to a later day when there would be assurance for security.

"After a thorough analysis of the security situation in the district, it has been observed that the situation is volatile as such, the demonstrations may not end peacefully," Chimphepo wrote.

He continued that, "Hence, to protect the lives and of the demonstrators and also the property in the district, I am requesting that you postpone the demonstrations to a later date."

The DC's letter concludes by saying the MCP district structures would be advised accordingly on when to hold the demonstrations.

MCP District Chairman for Mangochi, Deen Iman, confirmed to have postponed the demonstrations following the DC's letter.

"We were set to conduct our demos but with the DC's request we cannot go ahead," explained Iman told Mana on Wednesday.

He added that, "We have always considered the issue of security and we know we cannot rely on the Police alone so when we will be allowed to conduct the demos we'll make sure that no violence is reported."

Mangochi as a district, the presidential poll results were as follows: MCP's Lazarus Chakwera 18,351; UTM's Saulos Chilima 26, 972; UDF's Atupele Muluzi 78,246 and DPP's APM 157,907.