26 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Expediting Formation of Government Has Become People's Demand - NSP

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Support Party(NSP), Maj. Gen. Mohamed Al-Hassan Khalid underscored necessity of formation of government as it has become a public demand.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the constitutional vacuum has caused economic crises in the country and the life regarding provision of services , is connected to work of government , calling for speeding up formation of a caretaker government to prepare for elections.

The NSP leader called the political forces to bear responsibility and consider Sudan' stability and the people's pressing desire for stability and development.

