Sudan: Several Forces Stage Protest Against Transfer of Negotiations to Outside

Khartoum — The " Initiative of People of Sudan" organized Tuesday a protest in front of Ethiopian embassy in Khartoum rejecting moving negotiations between the Transitional Military Council(TMC) and forces of freedom and change to outside Sudan.

Member of national Sudanese mobilization, Husham Babiker said the protest expressed their position over a bid to move the talks outside the homeland, say " we will not accept moving of negotiation to any capital outside Sudan and that the Sudanese people has long suffered from foreign interventions.

He demanded that the negotiation be inside capital Khartoum and be open to media to help the Sudanese people stand on progress of the dialogue.

Babiker urged the forces of freedom and change to response to calls of the forces of Sudanese people and that the negotiation should include all political forces.

He added initiative of people of Sudan, national Sudanese mobilization and some forces have took part in the protest in addition to leaders of youth revolutionaries.