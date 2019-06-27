Sudan: Al - Nair Emphisizes Impact of Internet Stop on Economy

The economist and lecturer at al- Neilain University Dr. Mohamed Al-Nair, has called for the immediate return of the Internet service, pointing out that cutting off the Internet is an improper procedure and affects the economic activity in the country.

In a statement to SUNA he said that the media talked about the knowledge-based economy and wondered how to receive knowledge in light of the interruption of Internet service, stressing that Internet service is a human right.

He explained that the Internet is involved in many economic, social, cultural, educational and other activities, noting to it's enter into distance education, which is considered a strategic and vital activity.

Regarding the introduction of a new currency of the category of (1000) pounds, Al-Nair said that the state has printed large categories of banknotes instead of resorting to the deletion of zeros because the previous experiment to delete the zeros was only applied on documents and not applied verbally considering that all the people still speak about the old currency, including the state's officials.

He noted that the introduction of large currency categories aims to reduce the printing on the one hand and to deal with the issue of cash money on the other hand, adding that there are risks to print large categories of currency which they are subject to counterfeiting and forgery a matter that requires the establishment of very high security marks.

He stressed that the return of the cash cycle or liquidity to its natural position, as it was in the past, which provide the banks comes from two sources the central bank and the supply of customers, indicating that the return of the cash cycle depends on rebuilding confidence between banks and customers, pointing out that no alternative to the treatment of the cash flow except the electronic payment system.