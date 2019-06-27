Malawi: Over 117 Adolescent Girls Graduate in Vocational Training

Kasungu — American Government is happy to contribute to government's efforts to eradicate Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases through the promotion of vocational and technical skills development programme in the country.

United States Department of State Technical Advisor on Adolescent Girls and Young Women, Emily Brown said this Tuesday in Kasungu during the graduation ceremony of 117 women and adolescent girls who completed training in vocational and technical courses under the Women Economic Empowerment Intervention.

She urged the graduating girls and young women to seriously think entrepreneurship as a tool to arrest the rising unemployment levels and GBV in the country.

Engender Health National Director, Chisomo Kumwenda said in partnership with Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), her organization intends to up lift young women and girls out of abject poverty and GBV zones.

She stressed that vocational skills are key to eradicating GBV in the country as it provides victims with various economic opportunities.

"The Country needs young people with demonstrable knowledge and skills to help steer national economic agenda through promotion and sustenance of entrepreneurship.

"Hence, this intervention's goal is to build your capacity so that you contribute towards transforming this country using your various acquired skills," Kumwenda pointed out.

TEVETA Senior Training Programmes Specialist Responsible for Apprenticeship, Joseph Chikopa said the Authority was particularly impressed that the project is promoting the participation of girls and young women in vocational and technical skills training programmes.

Kasungu-based Bowe Youth Vocational Training Institute (BVYTI) awarded certificates to a local Health Rights organization, Engender Health Malawi for implementing the project in four districts of Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Kasungu and Mzimba with financial assistance from the United State Department of State.

The intervention seeks to capacitate out-of-school girls and young women aged between 18 and 30 to enable them to be economically self-reliant thereby mitigating their vulnerability to GBV.