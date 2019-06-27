26 June 2019

Eritrea: President Isaias Sends Message to President Salva Kiir

Asmara — Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab today, 26 June met and held talks with President Salva Kiir Myardit of South Sudan in Juba and delivered message from President Isaias Afwerki.

The message of President Isaias was focused on of bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional developments in general and that of current situation in Sudan.

At the meeting the two sides came to understanding on the importance of consultation and integration between the two countries on regional issues.

