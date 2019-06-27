Eritrea: Tamfeda Award to Outstanding Students

Barentu — Students in the Gash Barka region that registered higher marks in the eight grade national examination have received Tamfeda Award at a ceremony held on 17 June.

The awardees include 60 students including 18 female students from 17 schools in the region.

The head of the Political Affairs at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the region, Mr. Markos Girmatsion said that the award is in continuation being conducted to encourage students become competitive in their education and that students that score over 85% are eligible for the award.

Indicating that the number of the awardees at regional level is still low, Mr. Markos called on the concerned institutions and other stakeholders to strengthen participation for better outcome.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Ibrahim, head of the Ministry of Education in the Gash Barka region, on his part said that the Tamfeda Award is intended to encourage students to work hard for the bright future in their lives and others to follow their footsteps and called on students to concentrate on their education and become competitive.