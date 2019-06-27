Gambia: NAWEC Gets New Managing Director

A press statement emanating from the office of the President indicate that that after consultations with the Chairperson and members of the NAWEC Board of directors and the Public Service Commission (PSC), Baba Fatajo was relieved of the post of Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), with effect from 28th June 2019.

The statement said Fatajo will be appointed as a diplomat in the Foreign Service. In the same vein, President Barrow has appointed Alpha Robison as the new Managing Director of NAWEC effective 1st July 2019.

However, the letter did not give reason(s) regarding Fatajo's relieve from duty.