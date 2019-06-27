Sudan: Dahab - TMC and FM Work in Full Harmony

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairsو Ambassador Omer Dahab, affirmed that his ministry works in full harmony with the leadership of the state - represented by the Transitional Military Council (TMC), referring to the meeting held by the Council with the ministry's staff recently which assured the major role being played by Sudanese diplomacy.

At a press conference he held Wdnsday, Ambassador Dahab commented blocking of the Internet services that the realization of the political transformation reguires the strengthening of security, explaining the maintaining of security necessitates blocking of Internet for a reasonable period, expressing hope that the Internet service will be restored in the nearest opportunity.

On the Foeign Ministry's position on the AU and Ethiopian initiatives, Ambassador Dahab affirmed that Sudan government has thanked Ethiopia for its mediatory efforts, adding that the multiplicity of initiatives creates some confusion and that the initiative on which the state works is the African Union's one.