Sudan: Revolutionary Committees Affirms Support of Communication Committee With Armed Movement

Khartoum — The Revolutionary Committees Movement in Sudan has announced its support to people's and official efforts to realize peace in the country.

The General coordinator of the movement, Mahmoud Abdin Salih, stated to SUNA that the movement is ready for positive contribution to the steps of the committee for communicating with the armed movement which is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

Salih, expressed his hope that the movements will respond to the peace call by engaging in positive negotiation and expediting it for ending the suffering of the people who affected by the dispute.

He praised the efforts of TMC for achieving peace and reconciliation between disputing parties and armed movement, a matter that affirms the TMC seriousness in dealing with domestic issues, describing the role of the TMC onn this issue as excellent national work.

He asserted the ability of the military institution for protecting the country and realizing peace as a national demand.