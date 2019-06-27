26 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Awards the First School Certificate Female Issra Superiority Medal

Khartoum — Based on consultation and recommendation from Ministry of Education Undersecretary and after taking notice of the two decrees No( 3) and (8) the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has issued a decision for the year 2019 awarding the Female Student Issra Salah Al Deen ' the Medal of Superiority".

TMC decision came in appreciation to her efforts, perseverance and superiority for obtaining the first rank in Sudan School Certificate for the year 2018/19.

Issra obtained the proportion of 97.4 percent from AL Sheikh Hamad School for Girls in Atbara Nahr AL Neil State.

