27 June 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cabinet Ignores Zanu-PF Youth League Corruption List

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.
By Leopold Munhende

Cabinet will wait for law enforcement agents to begin proceedings against those accused of corruption by the Zanu PF youth league, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Wednesday.

Mutsvangwa was responding to questions by journalists at a post-Cabinet media briefing Wednesday, on whether Cabinet had discussed allegations of corruption levelled against party bigwigs by the Zanu PF youth league.

The youths also blamed some named ministers and top business persons for sabotaging the economy.

"This was not discussed in Cabinet. Cabinet does not discuss allegations, we are waiting for the police to do their job.

"Those who will be found guilty will be dealt with according to the law," said Mutsvangwa.

She however added that government will support the prosecution of those fingered in corruption.

The Information Minister's son Neville, was also named on the list that includes Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, former Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, Cabinet Ministers Priscah Mupfumira and Joram Gumbo as well as controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, among others.

Mangudya has since laid defamation charges against youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, demanding $1 million or an apology.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank to Print U.S.$400 Million More Bond Notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), will print an extra $400 million in bond notes and coins to cover the gap left by… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.