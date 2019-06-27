Zimbabwe: Cabinet Ignores Zanu-PF Youth League Corruption List

Photo: The Herald

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Cabinet will wait for law enforcement agents to begin proceedings against those accused of corruption by the Zanu PF youth league, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Wednesday.

Mutsvangwa was responding to questions by journalists at a post-Cabinet media briefing Wednesday, on whether Cabinet had discussed allegations of corruption levelled against party bigwigs by the Zanu PF youth league.

The youths also blamed some named ministers and top business persons for sabotaging the economy.

"This was not discussed in Cabinet. Cabinet does not discuss allegations, we are waiting for the police to do their job.

"Those who will be found guilty will be dealt with according to the law," said Mutsvangwa.

She however added that government will support the prosecution of those fingered in corruption.

The Information Minister's son Neville, was also named on the list that includes Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya, former Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, Cabinet Ministers Priscah Mupfumira and Joram Gumbo as well as controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, among others.

Mangudya has since laid defamation charges against youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, demanding $1 million or an apology.