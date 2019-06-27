Namibia: Cycle Classic for the Whole Family

Arrangements for the 2019 edition of The Namibian Cycle Classic are well underway.

Slated for October 12 and 13 in Windhoek, this year's edition of the event comprises of three cycling races and two running events. Namibia's highest circulation daily newspaper The Namibia is a founder sponsor of the event.

Held annually since 1999, the Cycle Classic is a community service and fund-raising project of Rotary Club Windhoek and over the past 20 years many institutions, organisations and needy causes across Namibia will again benefit from funds generated.

Saturday, 12 October promises to be a busy day, starting off with a mountain bike race in three distance categories followed by a 10km competitive timed run and a 5km fun run and walk.

Later that day the young ones aged 12 and under can show their mettle at the Kiddies Classic. Even toddlers are welcome to participate, with a blind-eye turned if they get a helping hand and a push from parents, older siblings and grandparents.

To promote cycling as a fun family sport to be enjoyed from an early age, great emphasis will once again be placed on promoting the Kiddies Classic.

The Namibian Cycle Classic's drawcard and star event this year is the road bike race over three distance categories on Sunday, 13 October.

Competitive cyclists and even those who cycle for fun are eligible to enter the mountain bike and road bike races. Cyclists with a physical disability are encouraged to participate and the same applies to the run and walk components of the Cycle Classic.

The organising team for this year's The Namibian Cycle Classic comprises of members of Rotary clubs, volunteers of Windhoek Pedal Power and the Quinton Steel-Botes Khomas Hochland Athletics Club. The Kiddies Classic is organised by T-Rex Tribe which is already hard at work to make this 20th edition even bigger than last year's event.