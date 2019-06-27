Algeria: Army Expects From Algerian People to Show Understanding

The People's National Army is expecting from the Algerian people to show understanding that lives up to the level of their confidence, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy Minister of National Defence Chief of Staff of People's National Army (ANP) said Wednesday in Cherchell (Tipaza) said, quoted by a communiqué of the National Defence Ministry (MDN).

"We expect from our people, in every corner and every iota of beloved Algeria, to contemplate every stage we make, every path we take, every statement we deliver and every direction we endorse. We expect from our people to show understanding which must live up to the level of confidence," Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah said during an orientation meeting with officers from the Military Academy of Cherchell named after "late president Houari Boumediene".

In this regard, he said that "those for whom the main destination is the authentic Algeria, for which millions of martyr lost their lives, will be joined on this path by the majority of the Algerian authentic people."

Driven by its devotion to Algeria and its people, the Army will continue to support them, "until the situation returns to normal and until Algeria regains its rightful place among nations," he added.

Reaffirming that the Army command had no political ambition, Gaïd Salah said that "our supreme ambition is serving our country and sincerely supporting this valiant and authentic people to enable them to overcome this crisis and achieve the constitutional legitimacy, on a solid basis and sound foundations."