Gambia: Vice President Pays Assessment Visit to Windstorm Survivors in URR

The Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray, made a day's assessment visit to windstorm victims in URR.

The incident claimed three lives on 23rd June 2019.

The Vice president visited five villages that were seriously affected by the windstorm. Among these villages are Bajonkoto where a 6 years old boy died when a block fell on his head while he was sleeping in the house during the windstorm.

In Taibatou an old woman collapsed and died out of shock when she saw the damages done to their houses, vehicle and some injuries sustained by her grandchildren during windstorm.

Also in Sare Musa, Jimara, one Maimuna Mballow a four year old girl died when a thunderstorm struck the house where she was sleeping in.

The Vice President also visited Touba Wopper in Wulli West and Kulari in Tumanna where a lot of destruction was done by the windstorm.

Speaking to the victims, Vice President Touray said, she was sent by the President to come and assess what is on the ground and also pay condolences to the families of those who died during the incident.

"I will assure you that something will be done, that is why I have the director of National Disaster Management Agency with me who is here to establish what had happened so that they can respond appropriately, I am advising you all to use the innovative way of coping with the situation while a sustainable way of addressing the situation will be done," said Vice President Touray.

The Vice President also informed them that the President is engaged in fund raising and donor agencies have been informed, adding that 'government cannot do it all'.