Namibia: Martial Arts Team to Compete At World Champs

The Namibian Sports Martial Arts team (NSMA) has qualified to compete at the International Sport Karate Association World Championships at Coronado Springs, Orlando Florida next week in what is touted to be the world's most prestigious martial arts tournament.

The event will be broadcast live on the pay television sports channel and is the premier event on the ISKA calendar. Over the past 10 years the Namibian Sports Martial Arts team (NSMA) has amassed an incredible 27 world titles on the ISKA circuit, while last year, Namibia and the NSMA were fully accredited by the world body as an independent country invited to attend the prestigious event.

The world championships will be staged over three days and will bring together the world's best competitors from more than 50 countries and an estimated 3 500 competitors are expected to be in attendance.

The NSMA team had to first go through the ISKA local qualifying event, which was hosted in Walvis Bay during May, whereafter a team was selected to attend the ISKA qualifier called Destiny in Stellenbosch, South Africa last October.

The NSMA team that will be attending the ISKA World Championships will be led by Sensei Dorothy Bachman, who holds a third degree black belt and is the ISKA director for Namibia and who has been attending the World Championships since 2007 as an active competitor.

She will be accompanied by Manfred Dedekind as coach, Lenevive Dedekind as manager, Louis Maletzky as a senior male competitor; Andrew Garbers, Karl Dedekind and Nicolas Jalon as junior male competitors; and Caleigh Jordaan and Katja Dedekind as junior female competitors.