27 June 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: School Demo As Male Head Moves in With Girl Students in Dormitory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Mabelreign Girls High School pupils (file photo).
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Hundreds of Mabelreign Girls High School pupils Tuesday morning, staged a demonstration calling for the removal of a male deputy school head from their girls' dormitories.

The learners walked for almost a kilometre to Mabelreign Police Station holding placards and chanting songs denuncing of the deputy head.

When they got to the police, they registered their grievances while claiming authorities at the Harare school were ignoring their concerns.

Learners who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said their rights were being violated daily.

"We want the male school deputy head to be removed from our dormitories. We can't share a room with him in our in hostels. We don't feel comfortable with that arrangement," said one learner.

Without specifying the abuse the pupils added: "Students are subjected to physical and verbal abuse, and one teacher was reported to the police but no action was taken."

The leaners also complained that school authorities had done little to make their life comfortable in the dead of winter in which they have been forced to take cold baths.

"Oftentimes we don't have water, sometimes toilets are in a mess. Our health is at risk and we fear a cholera outbreak is imminent," said another pupil.

Other pupils complained of poor food while the school administration also stands accused of denying the childfren use of electronic gadgets for research.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank to Print U.S.$400 Million More Bond Notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), will print an extra $400 million in bond notes and coins to cover the gap left by… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.