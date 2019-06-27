Zimbabwe: School Demo As Male Head Moves in With Girl Students in Dormitory

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Mabelreign Girls High School pupils (file photo).

Hundreds of Mabelreign Girls High School pupils Tuesday morning, staged a demonstration calling for the removal of a male deputy school head from their girls' dormitories.

The learners walked for almost a kilometre to Mabelreign Police Station holding placards and chanting songs denuncing of the deputy head.

When they got to the police, they registered their grievances while claiming authorities at the Harare school were ignoring their concerns.

Learners who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said their rights were being violated daily.

"We want the male school deputy head to be removed from our dormitories. We can't share a room with him in our in hostels. We don't feel comfortable with that arrangement," said one learner.

Without specifying the abuse the pupils added: "Students are subjected to physical and verbal abuse, and one teacher was reported to the police but no action was taken."

The leaners also complained that school authorities had done little to make their life comfortable in the dead of winter in which they have been forced to take cold baths.

"Oftentimes we don't have water, sometimes toilets are in a mess. Our health is at risk and we fear a cholera outbreak is imminent," said another pupil.

Other pupils complained of poor food while the school administration also stands accused of denying the childfren use of electronic gadgets for research.