Liberia: Candidate Promises Adequate Representation for District #15

Coalition of Liberia's Progress (CLP) representative candidate for Montserrado County District #15 Mr. Amos Nyanwleh Tubor, Jr. says he will adequately represent the people of Electoral District #15 at the Legislature when he is elected.

Addressing reporters at his district office in Logan Town recently, Mr. Tubor disclosed that what the district needs is good legislation that will highlight the development agenda of the people.

He promises to make good legislations that will fast track the development agenda of the district.Mr. Tubor blames the backwardness of the district on alleged inadequate representation by its former lawmaker which he believes has denied the residents the needed development over the years.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has set July 8, 2019 as the day for the conduct of the Montserrado County representative and senatorial by-elections.

These two by - elections in the county are caused by the tragic death of late Rep. Adolph Lawrence in a car crash and the death of Sen. Geraldine Doe - Sheriff following prolonged illness.

According to Mr. Tubor, the other candidate in the race has nothing substantive to offer the people of the district, though he is not specific about which of the candidates he is referring to.He claims that his rival only makes false promises on things that he or she is unable to deliver to the people.

The CLP candidate who is also the proprietor of local Liberian NGO called Better Future discloses that for many years, his organization NGO has been catering to less fortunate and under privileged Liberians within the district by providing education and other services to them.

Meanwhile, Tubor alleges that the candidate for the ruling establishment Mr. Abu Bana Kamara is doing nothing to better the lives of the people of the district.

He notes that while the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change political leader and Liberian President George Manneh Weah was busy thanking protesters of the Council of Patriot (COP) for exercising their constitutional rights to protest, Mr. Kamara was on the other hand condemning the same people President Weah was hailing.The CLP candidate is reported to have emerged second in two elections in the district.

He served in several positions here including Deputy Head of Office, ECOWAS National Office, Ministry of Finance; Plant Quarantine Inspector, Ministry of Agriculture; Project Officer, National Association for Women and Children (NAWAC) and a classroom teacher, Children's Hope School, among others.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Sociology and Political Science a Masters Degree (MA) in International Studies, among others.By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley