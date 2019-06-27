Liberia: Police Turn Over Confiscated Drugs to LDEA

The Anti Drug Unit (ADU) of the Liberia National Police (LNP) turns over huge consignment of dangerous substances to authorities of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) during celebration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Wednesday, 26 June at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia.

Amongst substances presented to the LDEA include 473 kgs of Cocaine valued at LRD 2, 365.000, 241 kgs of Heroin estimated at LRD 5, 78,400 and 125 kgs of Marijuana valued at LRD250, 000 respectively.

Deputy Police Director for Operations Melvin Sackor, making the presentation in presence of some international partners, discloses that the substances were arrested between June 2018 to June 2019 from illicit traffickers and dealers in the country.

He notes that for Liberia and its citizenry to be saved from dangerous substances, government must re-visit the drug laws and make it more aggressive, so that people involved in sales and trafficking may spend long time in jail, which would serve as deterrence.

The Deputy Police boss says as a direct result of the sale and trafficking of these substances into the country, most of the young people are being destroyed daily without any rehabilitation center for them.

He assures the LDEA authorities of the LNP's continues commitment to fighting drug trafficking, sale, and usage in Liberia, noting that there are individuals who go in the hinterlands and bring people children to Monrovia under the pretext of sending them to school only to find those children selling substances to people.

He warns that if nothing were seriously done about making drug a non-billable offense, most of the young people would die while others would pose threat not only to communities they live, but the entire country.

Earlier, the keynote speaker and former Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Mr. Jallah E. Greenfield warns young people in school and elsewhere to reject substances because it has the strong propensity of killing and damaging their lives.

Speaking on the general theme, "Health for Justice, Justice for Health", Mr. Greenfield stresses a serious need for authorities to intensify campaign on information sharing throughout Liberia especially, in schools, churches, and mosques, among others to inform the public about the danger associated with drug abuse.

He calls on government to increase budgetary allotment for the LDEA, including logistical support as well as enlist more qualified Liberians into the agency to help protect the country's vulnerable borders which are mostly used by drug traffickers.

The Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Marcus Soko, reveals that the agency has arrested substances valued about LRD 25M, which was burnt on the day of the celebration at Disco Hill on the Roberts International Airport highway.

An official of the United States Embassy in Monrovia, who also spoke at the occasion, promised the U.S. government's continues support to the LDEA in ensuring the agency eradicate trafficking, sale and substance abuse in the country.

At the same time, a survivor of drug abuse Mark Soma, explains that he has been taking drugs for 10 years, starting at age 15 in Logan Town community even though he is a professional shoes maker.

He advises young people to desist from drug abuse because it will damage their future.

This year's celebration was graced by representatives from the United Nations Office on Drug Control, the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Civil Society Organizations, among others.