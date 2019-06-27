Kenya: MumsVillage Launches MumsVillageShop With a Curated Range of Genuine Local and Global Mum and Baby Brands

press release

MumsVillage, a leading parenting website for expert advice and online community support in Kenya, has announced today its foray into e-commerce with the launch of the MumsVillageShop.

Aimed at becoming a one-stop-shop for mum and baby products and transforming the shopping experience for such products, the MumsVillageShop reflects the changing preferences of consumers to shop online in Kenya given the convenience and access to quality products with expert advice and brand variety.

The product categories on the site include diapers and wipes, baby gear, toys and books, feeding accessories and safety related products.

Parents will have access to global brands such as Aveeno, Avent, Cussons Baby, Johnson and Johnson, Fisher Price, Huggies, Lifebuoy, Pampers and Tommee Tippee and local Kenyan brands Fluffy Buttah, Grounded, Kijani, Marini Naturals and Tinga Tinga Tales.

From Hyper-Localised Content to E-Commerce: MumsVillage’s Evolution

MumsVillage attracts thousands of parents in Kenya who get the information they need through its hyper-localised content. The topics range from general parenting advice and information, to health and local family events. MumsVillage has been recognized in the media industry for its ground-breaking video content including the award-winning digital talk show, the MumsVillageShow which is now available to matatu commuters via Moja (BRCK) and digital series on honest conversations on overcoming Gender Based Violence.

“We have grown to become a trusted source for parenting information and community connection in Kenya,'' said Isis Nyong’o-Madison, CEO, MumsVillage. Explaining her rationale behind diversifying into e-commerce, she said. “The MumsVillageShop meets the need for parents to have a central place to search, select and buy from a wide range of local and global brands, all from the comfort of their homes and offices. The well-known adage ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ is a reflection of our responsibility, in a way, to ensure that the MumsVillage community remains a supportive place to raise families.”

This development comes on the back of its participation in impact investor Gray Matters Capital’s digital accelerator program – GMC Calibrator since March this year. MumsVillage also gained support for its e-commerce foray through its participation in the Unilever-DFID TRANSFORM partnership and Alibaba eFounders Fellowship.

“It is great to see one of the members from the first class of the eFounders program bring their vision to life. The program aims to empower young entrepreneurs to be champions for an inclusive digital economy, and the growth of MumsVillage serves as a positive indicator for the advancement of e-commerce in the region.” - Alibaba and UNCTAD eFounders Program.

Encouraging Mum-Preneurs to earn extra income from the MumsVillageShop

One of the unique features of the MumsVillageShop is the Villagepreneur program that provides opportunities for entrepreneurial mothers to set up their online storefronts and help shoppers compare and select the right products, giving them a seamless shopping experience.

One such mum-preneur who has listed herself for the program is a 35-year-old Interior designer, Nelly Maina from Nairobi, “I am passionate about child safety and comfort. I am excited to be part of the Villagepreneur program because it will allow me to sell quality products while advising mums on the best products to ensure the safety of their children. You can find me decorating interior spaces during my free time. she says.

A report by financial analysts at Citibank estimated Kenya’s e-commerce market could be worth Sh70 billion in the near term, Sh120 billion in the medium term and Sh500 billion in the long-term. Google’s Consumer Connected Study 2017, attributed the growth in online shopping in Kenya to social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter contributing to 15% of the total online shopping spend.