Malawi: Five Malawian Girls to Participate in Sports Leadership Camp in America

Lilongwe — Five Malawian girls will participate in a two-week sports and leadership camp in America from June 29 to July 13, 2019 in a bid to equip them with sports skills.

The girls are Melicy Lickson, 15, Memory Kulemeka, 15, and Ireen Khumalo, 15, all from Chigoli-Ascent Soccer Academy and Brenda Nkhoma, 18 and Martha Nkhoma, 18, from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sponsored Dreams project for girls.

American Embassy in partnership with Chigoli Ascent Soccer Academy and One Community will send them to New Jersey in America under the Sports Visitor Programme managed by the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Information Specialist for American Embassy, Marcus Muhariwa told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday in Lilongwe that this year activities in the programme include sessions on communication, public speaking and team-building, as well as attend various cultural and sporting events.

"Visitor Programme uses sports to engage otherwise hard-to-reach key youth and youth influencer audiences and to support priority United States foreign policy goals while promoting American values both on and off the field," he said.

Muhariwa added that programmes provide participants with leadership and conflict resolution skills and a deeper understanding of the America.

Commenting on the development, US Embassy Public Affairs Officer, Douglas Johnston said it is their aim to assist and empower young girls and women with health decision skills and knowledge.

"When the girls return, they will be endowed with the necessary confidence to motivate and inspire other Malawian girls and women, to be empowered to stay in school, and use positive judgment health-related decisions," he pointed out.