Uganda: Cranes Can Progress to Last 16 If They Stay Focused - Museveni

President Museveni Thursday congratulated Uganda Cranes for their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations match at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday saying he's hopeful Uganda can progress to the Group of 16 if the team stays focused.

"I have been briefed about the 1-1 draw between Uganda Cranes and the Zimbabwe national team at the #AFCON2019 tournament in Egypt. It is still a positive result and I am confident we can progress to the Group of 16 if the team stays focused. I wish you all the best," Mr Museveni tweeted on Thursday morning.

Emmanuel Okwi pounced on a rebound to nudge Uganda ahead on 12 minutes in Cairo but Khama Billiat levelled for Zimbabwe with a glancing finish shortly before half-time.

Uganda edged closer towards qualification for the last 16 after moving onto four points in Group A, leaving Zimbabwe needing to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo in their final game to stand a chance of squeezing through.

After winning a Cup of Nations match for the first time in 41 years with Saturday's 2-0 defeat of DR Congo, Uganda jumped out to a dream start when Okwi bundled home after Abdu Lumala's low drive was parried by Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova.

Zimbabwe, beaten 1-0 by Egypt in the opening game of the tournament, created a number of chances in response, with captain Knowledge Musona ballooning over after Billiat's cutback rolled invitingly into his path.

Billiat dragged another effort wide and a header from Alec Mudimu was nodded to safety, but the former brought Zimbabwe back into the game when he flicked a low Ovidy Karuru cross into the far corner on 40 minutes.

Zimbabwe remarkably failed to grab the lead early in the second half when Musona somehow failed to put the ball into an empty net, spooning against the crossbar from just a couple yards out.

The luckless Warriors again found themselves denied in stunning fashion as Uganda'keeper Denis Onyango pulled off a miraculous save to scoop off the line and deny substitute Evans Rusike as his shot span towards goal.

Patrick Kaddu wasted a glorious chance for Uganda when he blazed over from close range after Chigova palmed out a deflected cross, with Taddeo Lwanga bending just wide for the Cranes late on.