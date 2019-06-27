Uganda Off to a Flyer in Congo Davis Cup Meet

Team Uganda kicked off their Davis Cup Africa Zone Group four campaign with a 2-1 win over Botswana yesterday at Kintélé Sports Complex, Congo Brazaville.

All three Ugandans David Oringa, Simon Ayella and Frank Tayebwa were in action on the opening day yesterday with mixed fortunes despite edging Botswana 2-1.

Oringa beat Ashley Sibanda 6-4 7-6 before teaming up with Ayella in the doubles to overcome Abowakwe Lekang and Matshindo 6-3 6-2. Ayella had a shaky start as stage fright got the better of him against Lekang to fall 6-1, 6-2. Uganda play Congo today to make a case for promotion.

It's the kind of start captain Oringa wants to build on after falling 3-0 to Kenya last year as they were relegated from group three. He could not save the cause as he fell (6-4 6-7) to Kenya's Sheil Kotecha at the Nairobi Club Ground but Congo will offer new hope as the trio seek promotion.

"Last year was a learning experience. Things did not go well but we are working hard to get better and prepared for that kind of stage this year. I want to make the best of the Congo opportunity in June," said Oringa after making this year's team in April.

Botswana, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Rwanda and Uganda are the seven countries at the meet after Ivory Coast opted to withdraw due to unclear circumstances. Team Uganda under the watchful eye of coach and legend John Oduke have been going through their paces at Gems Cambridge International School, Luzira.

Davis Cup- Group IV Africa

Starting at 09:30

Group IV - Africa - Group B

Uganda - Congo - MS2

Centre Court, Congo Brazzaville

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS IN CONGO

UGANDA BEATS BOTSWANA 2-1

MEN'S SINGLES

*Abowakwe Lekang (BOT) def Frank

Tayebwa (UGA) - 6-1, 6-2

*David Oringa (UGA) def Left Ashley

Sibanda (BOT) - 6-4, 7-6

MEN'S DOUBLES

*Oringa D/Ayella S (UGA) def Lekang A /

Matshido M (BOT) 6-3, 6-2