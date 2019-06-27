Senegal/Algeria: Winner Takes it All, as Teranga Lions Face Les Fennecs

Both sides are not only favorites to go through their group, but also to go as far as possible. Senegal and Algeria lock horns at the 30 June stadium in Group C “Clash of the Titans) on Thursday (27 June 2019) at 19:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

After achieving a victorious start to their campaign with identical 2-0 victories over Tanzania and Kenya respectively, Senegal and Algeria know a win on Match Day two means a place in the knockout stages as the tournament proper starts.

It’s the fourth time Teranga Lions lock horns with Les Fennecs in AFCON finals, and the third in the last three editions.

Previous AFCON meetings

12.03.1990 Algiers Algeria 2-1 Senegal

27.01.2015 Malabo Senegal 0-2 Algeria

23.01.2017 Franceville Senegal 2-2 Algeria

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi admitted the game is going to be a tough mission for his side who aim to erase last edition failure when they were obliged to crash out from the group stage.

“It’s going to be very tough but I’m sure my boys can do it. We have a great group of players and anyone who will take the chance and play will do his job. Senegal is a great team and not only depending on (Sadio) Mane, so we have to be at our best”, said Belmadi.

With Liverpool star Mane set to return after missing the first game against Tanzania through suspension, Senegal are having high hopes of going all the way to the title that eluded them, as they are holding the unfavorable tag of the team to participate most in AFCON finals without being able to raise the cup.

“We are playing to win against Algeria, because we want to guarantee our spot in the next round. We respect Algeria as they have good players who are capable of making the difference”, admitted Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who was part of the team that came closest to touching continental glory by losing the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations final to Cameroon on penalties.