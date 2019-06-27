Madagascar: One Coach, Two Teams - No Problem Multi Tasking, Says Dupuis

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis, is one of the few technicians at the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 training two teams. The Frenchman combines his Madagascar job with his role as Technical Director of French fourth-tier side FC Fleury 91.

Dupuis finds himself in the same position as DR Congo's Florent Ibengue, who doubles as head coach of local side AS Vita. Ibengue has been combining the two roles since 2014.

For Dupuis balancing and multi-tasking has not been a problem, even with the demands that come with the two jobs.

“I think it is something great when you can share your knowledge at two different places. Balancing the two is just a matter of understanding between the different employers. But, it is not easy, because you have to make a lot of sacrifices,” the tactician told CAFOnline.com.

“You have to divide your time well and give attention to all the details. The two teams are very special to my heart and they are good projects I love working on,”

“But for me at this time, I made it clear to Fleury and I told them that even before I joined them that my concentration will be hugely on Madagascar. We have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time and it is my duty to ensure we prepare well and perform well at the competition,” Dupuis who has been the Barea head coach since 2017 stated.

Well you would say he has achieved massively with the two, helping Fleury finish 10th in the National League Two (French Fourth tier) while Madagascar are in the AFCON for the first time in their history.

His contract with Madagascar ends right after the AFCON after penning an extension and he says he might still be open to continuing writing the good story they have penned since he joined the Indian Ocean country.

“We have done a lot of work since I came in. We will see after we finish here. We want to do well, make history for Madagascar and I think we have a chance. I have a special bond with these players and it would be beautiful to continue this story,” the coach states.

The Frenchman will be hoping to guide the Islanders to their first win at the tournament when they face fellow first timers Burundi in the Group B Day Two clash on Thursday in Alexandria. Madagascar held Guinea to a 2-2 draw in their opening clash last Saturday.