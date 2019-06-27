Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Offers 4G Data at 3G Prices

MTN Rwanda,in partnership with KTRN, have announced that it has dropped its 4G tariffs in a drive to continue to offer affordable Internet to all Rwandans.

Consequently, customers will now be able to purchase their 4G data bundles at the same price as 3G bundles.

The reduction in data prices is expected to drive Internet connectivity, facilitate business growth and enable communication.

Speaking about the new 4G offers, MTN Rwanda's Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Acheampong, said, "We at MTN believe that every Rwandan deserves the benefits of a modern connected world. Our reduction in pricing indicates our commitment towards internet connectivity and making high speed internet affordable for all."

Data continues to be one of the fastest growing sources of revenue and subscriptions for MTN Rwanda, with data revenue year on year to date growth of 52.6 per cent.

"MTN continues to see a steady growth of data subscribers on the network and we expect this trend to continue now with the reduction in 4G bundles. Through our pro-customer centric approach, we are not only offering our customers lower rates, but also giving them the experience of a good quality network," added Acheampong.

2018 saw U900 technology being deployed to enhance internet coverage, data volume and improved data speeds across the whole network countrywide to drive network efficiency and offer better customer experience.

The population coverage went from 53 per cent as at 2017 to 92 per cent in 2018.

The plan continues in 2019 that entails upgrading the capacity of 3G sites to enable them to carry more traffic, as well as the building of additional sites.

MTN Rwanda says that they will keep innovating to have more affordable products and services that will deliver more affordable data, reliable network and affordable internet-enabled handsets such as the newly introduced entry level smart phone, Ikosora.