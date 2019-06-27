Rwanda: Featured - Park Inn By Radisson Introduces the First Ever EDM in Kigali

For music lovers and partygoers, the scene for music is changing and for the first time ever, Park Inn by Radisson, Kigali's a top Hotel Brand has introduced Kigali's first ever EDM night scheduled for Saturday the 29th of June 2019 at their JJ Club from 7pm till late.

Electronic dance music (EDM), also known as dance music, club music, or simply dance, is a broad range of percussive electronic music genres made largely for nightclubs, raves and festivals.

EDM night is being organised in partnership with Royal FM, the heartbeat of Kigali and Westgate, the authorized distributors of the William Lawson's Scotch whisky.

The trio has entered a long term partnership to reward Kigali with a themed night every month following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this month.

The EDM night shall feature Royal FM's very own top DJ, DJ Musinga Daziz supported by a team of other Kigali's top DJs including DJ Prime and DJ Jumper Keellu and entrance is free.

It will also be a unique opportunity to party with Royal FM's presenters including Jackie, Babu, Aissa and MC Tino.

The initiative is intended to reward Kigali's international community among other lovers of the electronic dance music where each guest shall also be treated to a William Lawson's experience, courtesy of Westgate.

For those who want to know more about EDM, the most obvious point of comparison is how this new movement of music has been received by the majority of people who consider themselves possessed of good taste.

In the 1920s, jazz was preached against from pulpits and editorial pages as the devil's music, in the 1950s, rock and roll was sneered at as jungle music, in the 1980s and '90s, rap music was censured as violent thuggery, non-music responsible for everything from urban blight and teenage pregnancy to the crack epidemic and school shootings

There have been plenty of moral panics about electronic dance music, from the homophobic anti-disco movement of the late '70s to fretting about ecstasy, the ravers' drug of choice, in the '90s.

And of course from the '20s to the '50s to today, parents have worried about kids staying out all night dancing to loud music while under the influence of controlled substances.

Well there will always be panic for anything new in the neighborhood so just get ready to put on your dancing shoes and come get electrified by Kigali's top DJs at Kigali's first ever EDM night and get your very own, William Lawson's experience. See you there!

About Park Inn By Radisson, Kigali

Set within a walking distance from the City Center, Park Inn by Radisson, Kigali is a vibrant mid-scale international hotel in Rwanda. With 161 contemporary rooms, all-day dining restaurant, pool bar, lobby lounge and Nightclub, it is designed to deliver the modern essentials for a memorable hotel experience to business and leisure travelers alike.

The outdoor swimming pool, treatment rooms along with the Beauty salon/Barbershop, in this trendy 4-star hotel, appeals to singles or group of friends looking for relaxation.

Meetings and events planners can take advantage of the four modern meeting rooms which can cater for all event types from small to large conferences, weddings, functions, product launches and more.