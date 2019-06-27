Uganda: Fleeing Congolese Overstretch Strained Uganda Resources

Kampala — THOUSANDS of Congolese refugees are placing strain on already badly overstretched facilities in Uganda after fleeing renewed clashes between tribal groups.

Around 7 500 asylum seekers have arrived since the start of June as clashes escalate between Hema and Lendu in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Nearly two thirds are children, below 18 years in age.

People are crossing the border into Uganda at a rate of 311 a day, more than double the rate of May (145 per day).

Armed groups are said to be attacking villages, torching and looting houses, and killing people.

Most people are fleeing to Uganda via Lake Albert from Ituri province, where displacement since early June is now estimated at 300 000.

"Recent arrivals speak of extreme brutality," said Andrej Mahecic, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson.

Some are reportedly being prevented from leaving DRC by armed groups, while others struggle to afford the fee for the boat journey - a sum equivalent to less than $6 (R86).

Newly arrived people are first taken to a transit centre in Sebagoro, a small fishing village. It is currently home to some 4,600 new arrivals, 1,600 more than its maximum capacity.

The pace of new arrivals means needs far outstrip what humanitarians are able to deliver.

Shelter and basic relief items are the urgent priority.

In addition, buses and trucks are needed to transport refugees from border point reception centres to settlement areas. Many refugees need psycho-social care and counselling for trauma.