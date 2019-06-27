Niger: 95 Women, Children Freed From Boko Haram Slavery

Maiduguri — NIGERIAN troops have rescued 95 captives used as slaves by the Boko Haram terrorists northeast of the country.

The captives, mostly children and women have been freed during operations in some villages in the volatile Borno State.

Some 13 women and 26 children were rescued at the Dubula village where one of the suspected terrorists was killed while trying to escape. Most of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines.

Two men, 29 women and 25 children were rescued during operations in the villages of Tafana where an unspecified number of suspected Boko Haram militants were also killed.

Colonel Sagir Musa, the Acting Director of the Nigerian Army Public Relations, said in all the operations and victims so far rescued, it was observed that with the coming of the rainy season, the terrorists.

He said this was for the terrorists to meet up with daily feeding challenges due to food drought.

"In the circumstance, troops have been directed by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to upscale their patriotism and continue to dominate the battle-space with aggressive decisive clearance operations from all flanks to ensure the looming defeat of terrorists," Musa added.

The Boko Haram is engaged in a decade-long campaign to overthrow the government and establish an Islamic state.

Over 30 000 civilians have been killed and hundreds kidnapped during the violence while more than two million civilians were displaced.