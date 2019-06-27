27 June 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: More Than 50 Killed in Attacks in Western Ethiopia

Men in camouflage uniforms killed more than 50 people and injured 23 others in the Metakal zone of Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region, the region's peace and security bureau head Abera Bayeta told Reuters on Wednesday.

The attacks happened very early on Monday, he said.

"We are still investigating but we have our suspicion that those attackers might be the same people who were involved in the coup in Amhara region," he said, referring to Saturday's violence in the neighboring Amhara region which killed dozens of people.

