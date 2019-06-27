Tanzania: Relax, No Terrorists Around, Police Assures Tanzanians

THE police in Tanzania have assured the public that the country is safe and they should carry on with their daily activities uninterrupted following a security alert from the US Embassy.

The alert warned of a possible terrorist attack in the Dar es Salaam city.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro told the 'Daily News' on Tuesday that following an in depth findings in collaboration with the embassy's security department, detectives have concluded that there is no cause for alarm although he did not rule out the possibility of further investigations.

He said over the past years, Tanzanian police have on several occasions shared information with the US Embassy on matters ranging from terrorism and intercontinental criminals and confirmed that the force was not well informed in advance concerning the recent security precaution.

"In the police force day to day routines, ours is never to despise any information, especially concerning security and safety of each and every citizen, therefore we take serious precautionary steps once reports come in from one of the most respected intelligence in the world country," he noted.

IGP Sirro explained that the safety of all visitors from abroad and parts of the continent wishing to visit and those who are already in the country is guaranteed, saying they should carry on with their routines destinations without fear because the police is taking protection.

He said it is common sense in diplomatic circles that once a foreign country comes across a peculiar security lapse in a neighbouring state, they should directly contact security organs of the host nation so as to reduce the magnitude of fear prompting unnecessary cause for alarm among the law abiding wananchi.

"We have a mutual security understanding as well as a collective mandate with the US that allows sharing and sometimes direct intervention while dealing with the kind of information concerning matters such as terrorism and war on drugs, although there has to be active consultations before disseminating such facts" he noted.

Last week, the US embassy in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam issued a conflicting statement on possible attacks in Masaki area, at the Serena Hotel and Slipway Shopping Centre on the Msasani Peninsula.