Tanzania: Chiefs Sign Kotei, Simba Ex Tend Chama Contract

SOUTH Africa heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have beefed up their squad with the signing of Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei.

The new Amakhosi signing has left Simba, following a three-year successful spell with the Mainland Premier League giants.

Kotei won many plaudits last season for his performances with Simba and it came as a surprise when they opted against offering him a contract renewal prior to his exit, but their loss is Amakhosi's gain as they confirmed his arrival on a three-year deal after landing him as a free transfer.

Yesterday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the arrival of Kotei on a long-term deal on their official Twitter account. A club statement read: "Player Updates: Chiefs confirm Kotei."

"Kaizer Chiefs have signed James Agyekum Kotei on a three-year contract. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder hails from Ghana."

Kotei, who is a defensive midfielder, played an important role in helping Simba clinch their second successive Mainland Premier League title last month.

The former Liberty Professionals player also helped Simba reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League during the recent season.

Kotei is an experienced player having spent some time with Oman Professional League club Al-Oruba SC during the 2015/16 campaign.

The Accra-born player will compete with Willard Katsande, Arohasina Andrianarimanana and George Maluleka in Chiefs' midfield.

He becomes Amakhosi's second signing ahead of the 2019/20 season with the club having also signed Z ambian striker Lazarous Kambole.

Meanwhile, Simba announced yesterday that their dazzling attacking midfielder Clatous Chama has signed a new two-year contract that will keep at the club until 2022.

The 28 year old Zambian international moved to the Msimbazi Street based club from Lusaka Dynamos FC in 2018 and his previous contract was due to expire on June 21st 2020.

The attacking midfielder who had previously also featured for Z ambian sides -- Z esco and Nchanga Rangers FC as well Egyptian side Ittehad Alexandria, played a vital role in Simba's success in the 2018/19 CAF Champions League which saw the club reach the quarterfinals stage.

"Simba is delighted to announce that Clatous Chama (Triple C) has signed a new two- year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2022," Simba unveiled on their social media pages.