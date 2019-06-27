Tanzania: Govt Appreciates Meda Role in Fight Against Poverty

THE government through the Ministry of Industries and Trade will continually support efforts and contributions of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), to attain the national vision in poverty alleviation.

The assurance was given in Dar es Salaam yesterday by Principal Trade Officer in the ministry, Wilfred Kahwa while presiding over the opening of a two-day forum organised with support from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

He said the fight against poverty requires consultations, networking and teamwork and Tanzania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Canada in 2017 to achieve the dreams in the SDGs especially in poverty alleviation.

Facilitating the meeting, MEDA Manager, Lilia Tverdun said that their research in several developing countries, including Tanzania, shows that women entrepreneurs can drive economic growth.

If they are enabled to realise their rights, potentials and created room to work in partnership with business, government and civil societies to improve in their opportunities and outcomes in global value chains.

"We decided to promote the dialogue forum on women's entrepreneurship to facilitate their partnership among stakeholders so that they become able to tap some not fully exploited business opportunities in the country.

"Recently, I was in Lindi in some of our construction projects to empower women and I was impressed when a woman approached me asking us to support them to own a rock crusher that she can drive just like a man for their business to grow," she pointed out.

Ms Tverdun said she believes that women empowerment is not just giving them access to jobs but it's their right as well as other society members to contribute in socio-economic development of the country.

"People succeed in economy and life not necessarily because they are men or women but they succeed when they learn, have skills and have passion.

And Tanzania is looking into providing more opportunities in this field," she added.