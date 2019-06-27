Tanzania: Excellent Batting Helps Tanzania Win T20 Title

FATUMA Omary's powerful batting dictated terms in Tanzanian conquest of the just ended Kwibuka Peace T20 cricket tournament in Rwanda.

The team's coach Hamisi Abdullah told the 'Daily News' Tanzanian ladies did the best in all three disciplines; batting, bowling and fielding.

He named Fatuma, Neema Justine, Monica Paschal, Nasra Nassoro and Tabu Saidi as the players who had brilliant show in the tournament.

Fatuma, who hit 108 runs off 71 balls helped Tanzania to pulverize Mali with 268 runs in twenty overs tournament at Gahanga oval in Kigali.

Tanzanian women opted to bat first registering hefty 285 runs in 20 overs. It was a very big score to Mali who managed to collect 17 runs in 12.5 overs were all eliminated.

Also did the best for Tanzanian team on the final day was Neema Justine who netted 65 runs off 33 balls.