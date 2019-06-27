South Africa: Cape Town Suspects in Court Over Fraudulent Loan Applications

press release

Gerrit Erasmus Burger (60) was on Monday charged for fraud, forgery and uttering.

This emanates from the alleged attempting to acquire a R19 million loan from a bank at Cape Gate Mall in Brackenfell on 30 August 2018. Burger was previously arrested on 12 December 2018 during a controlled Hawks operation. The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation acted on information about a suspect who allegedly applied for a R25 Million home loan from a banking institution in Cape Town with fraudulent documents.

His failed attempt in Cape Town led to his arrest and further investigation uncovered another fraudulent application with the same documents in another bank at Cape Gate Mall. Burger first appeared on 14 December 2018 at Cape Town Magistrate court, eventually he was granted R15 000 bail on 6 March 2019. He is expected to be back in the same court on 24 July 2019 for both incidents.

Meanwhile in a similar yet unrelated matter, three suspects appeared at Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday, 21 June 2019 facing Fraud, Forgery and uttering charges.

Devon Wolfaardt (24) was arrested after his alleged failed attempt at applying for a R200 000 loan. He was arrested at the banking Institution at N1City Mall in Goodwood on 19 June 2019 whilst awaiting approval of the loan application with fraudulent supporting documents.

Two of his alleged accomplices, Mandla Silwana (26) and Edwill Luzuko Kwatshana (31) were arrested outside the premises in the parking area for aiding Wolfaardt with fraudulent documents. Kwatshana was found in possession of twelve (12) alleged cloned bank cards with pins. The case against the trio was remanded to 27 June for bail information.