Liberia: Man, 22, Sentenced for Murder of Girlfriend

Zwedru — The seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County has sentenced a 22-year old man to nine years imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend.

Mark P. Worzon, was sent to the National Palace of Correction (NPC), outside Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, for killing Lucky-Girl Koon, 17, in the Bentley Gold Mining Camp, about 25 kilometers from Zwedru. The deceased was the convict's former girlfriend, according to court record.

A friend, only identified as Tina, discovered Ms. Koon's corpse under a blanket in the couple's room on January 4, 2019 at about 11:00 a.m. By then, Worzon had fled the scene.

The assigned Judge, Cllr. Karboi K. Nuta, gave the final ruling following the jurors' unanimous guilty verdict against defendant Worzon on the charge of manslaughter after he pleaded guilty to committing crime.

It can be recalled that the Liberia National Police (LNP) Grand Gedeh detachment charged and sent to court, defendant Mark Worzon for murder. The LNP quoted section 14.1 of the new panel code of in January, 2019.

Proceeding to his sentence, defendant Worzon was permitted to make a statement on his behalf when he pleaded for forgiveness to the court that the crime of manslaughter committed was not intentional, but was influenced by alcohol and illicit drugs.

"That night, I smoked drugs and at the same time, I was drunk with alcohol, so when I entered the room, Lucky-Girl, told me to go and take bath, but I refused. Through that, confusion broke out between us. From that point, we started fighting, and I choked her that how she died in my hand that is what caused me to escaped the scene thinking that I could save myself," Worzon told the court.

According to the ruling, Worzon will be placed on parole after three years based on good prison records from the palace of correction authorities.