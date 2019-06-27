Liberia: 2019 National Club Athletics Championship Saturday

Seven clubs of the LAF will participate in the 2019 Club Athletics Championship, with each club presenting a contingent of 30 athletes, and at most four officials.

-- National title, L$45K at stake

About 210 athletes are expected to participate in the traditional and annual clubs championship of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) on Saturday, June 29, beginning 8:00 a.m. at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Seven clubs of the LAF will participate in the 2019 Club Athletics Championship, with each club presenting a contingent of 30 athletes, and at most four officials. Four athletes, comprising at least two males and two females are expect to represent each club to participate in the events.

The 11 events of the 2019 Club Athletics Championship are 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters, 5000 meters, and 4×1 relay, 4×4 relay, long jump, high jump and shot put.

The participating clubs are Conquerors, Liberty, Fast Track, Hillside, Zoyah, Fast Spike and the newly enlisted, Upland Athletics Club.

Mulbah Z. Zaza, LAF president, said the top three clubs will receive cash prize in the categories of firs, second, and third winners with L$25,000; L$20,000 and L$15,000 and trophies.

Zaza said the Technical Department will scout cream of athletes to represent the country in international events, if sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports or the business community.

Some of the international events wherein Liberians can be invited include African Youth Games, African Senior Championship, the World Youth Olympics, ECOWAS Youth and Senior Championships, and Sierra Boxing Day.

"The championship is also intended to rank the clubs, and select potential players that can represent the nation," Zaza said.

Conquerors is the reigning National Club Championship.

Meanwhile, the Clubs Championship, the LAF holds additional four competitions, including National High School Athletics Championship, World Athletics Day, National Time Day, Kids and the 10,000 run.