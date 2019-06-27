South Africa: Alleged Habitual Tax Fraudster Appears in Court

press release

Arno Quitus Du Plooy (56) appeared at Bellville Magistrates Court today facing numerous charges of fraud, money laundering, forgery and uttering.

Du Plooy who has thus far been linked to three fraud cases allegedly submitted fraudulent VAT documents to SARS over period between March 2011 and January 2015. He received over R2.1 million which was deposited into SASNIK (PTY) Ltd bank account, whilst Du Plooy was a director of the company. He was arrested on 21 June this year whilst he was attending another court case.

Yesterday, he appeared at Wynberg Magistrate's Court along with Ahmed Gani and Compass Trucking CC for allegedly submitting false tax invoices to SARS worth over R3 million. Last week Friday, he also appeared at Cape Town Regional Court along with Sedicka Ryklief (39) and Nazlie Jacobs (55). He submitted a false claim on behalf of AJ Fox, a shuttle services company, for about R329 000.

Du Plooy and the SASNIK will be back in Bellville Court on 8 August 2019 whilst he and and Gani are expected to be back at Wynberg Court on 1 August 2019. For the Cape Town case he will appear on 30 July 219.