Ghana: Amplifies Ghana to Offer Feed Improvement, Training At LiPF Trade Show

The 2019 edition of The Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Trade Show (LiPF), is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event which is slated for July 29-31 is an initiative of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Agrihouse Foundation will run alongside the 7th All Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture (AACAA), which is an African quadrennial event.

The All Animal Conference is Africa's single largest gathering of animal scientists and the main mechanism of providing a forum for stakeholders to share views and issues germane to animal agriculture.

The local organising partners for AACAA include the Ghana Society on Animal Production (GSAP), Ghana Animal Science Association, Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and the Animal Production Unit of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The LiPF initiative also aims to showcase and promote the country's livestock, poultry and fisheries production, value chain and job opportunities through exhibitions and training programmes that would run concurrently during the three-day conference.

The event is expected to attract about 500 participants across the African region.

The American Soybean Association/WISHH's Assist in the Management of Poultry and Layer Industries with Feed Improvements and Efficiency Strategies in Ghana (AMPLIFIES), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food for Progress project, has signed on as one of the headline sponsors for the event and will be offering a full-day free training and presentation on Feed Quality and Nutrition for Poultry, during the LIPF and the All Africa Animal Conference event.

The AMPLIFIES project aims to improve Ghana's poultry feed production capacity and enhance the poultry value chain to increase the availability of quality poultry feed, improve its accessibility to poultry producers, and expand the trade of poultry products especially eggs.

"This training programme would offer livestock, poultry, fisheries, farmers and job seekers an opportunity to learn and adopt best practices. AMPLIFIES will educate attendees on the importance of their products and how to add value so that they can create jobs."Ligaya Diaz, Chief of Party for AMPLIFIES," said.

"I urge everyone to attend this educational, informative and inspiring programme that is also free," she said.

In his statement, the Minister of State at the Presidency in-charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Nureh Gyelle said "Livestock, poultry and fisheries production forms a major component of Ghana's agricultural economy and plays a critical role in the agricultural intensification process."

A tradeshow he said would therefore support the ministry's effort to promote and showcase the animal value chain production, explore and create opportunities, attract investors to the sector, link businesses and markets.

Dr Thomas Nortey, who spoke on behalf of the organising committee for the 7th All Animal Conference on Animal Agriculture, added that "the event, which is expected to attract about 500 participants across the Africa Region, would provide a platform for stakeholders, professionals and other practitioners to get together and share views on promoting animal agriculture across Africa".

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, organising partner of the event, expressed optimism about the event.

According to her, the event ties in perfectly with the government's policy and campaign agenda for the promotion of animal agriculture with the launch of the Rearing for Food and Jobs.