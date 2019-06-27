Ghana: Sale of Stars Paraphernalia Low

Many Ghanaians have expressed disappointment with Ghana's 2-2 draw in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Benin on Tuesday as they were hoping for a bright start.

For most of them, their disappointment was due to patriotism and their emotional attachment to the national team, the Black Stars.

But for the traders of paraphernalia, especially the Ghana flags, their disappointment goes beyond emotions. It is about their business.

Aside the fact that they will be excited if the Black Stars win, it would also reflect on their pockets as they would make some sales.

When the Times Sports spoke to some traders mostly around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, they were looking for a win to boost sales.

According to David Abeiku Appiah, sales have been very low prior to the start of the AFCON, though it picked up a little a day or two before Ghana's game.

"So, we were hoping for a win to cash in. I have been dealing in paraphernalia for 11 years now and usually people come around to buy when they see the Black Stars winning. The public generally are not enthused with the Black Stars currently but I believe they would come along if the team begins to win games.

"I'm sure Ghana could do better in their next game against Cameroon and progress to the next stage."

For Eric Agyemang, coach Kwesi Appiah must do better with his selection, insisting that Asamoah Gyan could have come into the game at some point in time considering his experience at the continental stage.

"That notwithstanding, Ghana has what it takes to win the next match which would definitely be of great benefit to those of us selling the flags. People are already showing interest and definitely there would be purchase if Ghana progresses.

"The presence of President Akufo-Addo should have motivated the players to win their first game in order to lift the spirit of Ghanaians," he said.

Others who spoke on conditions of anonymity practically appealed to the Black Stars to do well in their next game so they could also make some financial gains.

Ghana plays group leaders Cameroon on Saturday and would need a win to guarantee a place at the next stage of the competition.