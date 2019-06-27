Ghana: Police Begin Investigations Into Death of Italian

The police have commenced investigations into the mysterious death of an Italian at a hotel room in Pokuase in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, in the Greater Accra, on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on June 25, 2019, at about 4p.m the Pokuase police received a phone call from a management staff of a hotel (name withheld) at Pokuase of the death of the deceased.

The head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the police have commenced investigations into the case, and post mortem would be done on the body soon.

The Italian believed to be in his thirties was reported to have checked in at the hotel on June 24, 2019, at about 4:30p.m.

Information gathered was that the deceased was not seen at the hotel the following day, heightening suspicion, as attempts to get in touch with him failed.

It was also revealed that the door to his room was forced open and the deceased was found lying dead on his bed.

The police was said to have examined the body and took it to the mortuary at the Police Hospital.

According to the police, no marks were found on the body, adding that the Italian Embassy in Accra had been informed formally of the tragedy.