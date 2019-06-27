Ghana: Olympic Day Celebrated in Koforidua

Koforidua — THE Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in collaboration with the Koforidua Sports Club and the Eastern Regional Sports Authority last Saturday organised a walk at Koforidua.

The five-kilometre walk which started at Asokore Methodist JHS Park at exactly 6:45am through the principal streets of the Regional Capital ended at the Jackson' Park with about an hour aerobics.

It was part of the celebration of International Olympic Day which was held on June 22 every year with sponsorship from Toyota Ghana Limited.

The event was attended by over 500 students from Mamfe Methodist Girls High School, Koforidua Sectech, New Juaben SHS, Pope John SHS and keep-fit clubs in the Eastern Region.

The event was also to assist Toyota Ghana Limited bring back the 'Koforidua Flowers' by planting trees in some parts of the regional capital.

In attendance also were the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah; Ms Suzy Ansah from Toyota Ghana; Mr Richard Akpokavie, Secretary General of GOC; Mrs Joyce Mahama, President of Women Sports; Mr John Afful, Chairman of Eastern Regional Sports Committee; the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Nana Adjei Boateng and the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour.

According to Mr Nunoo Mensah, it is the first time in 30 years that the National Olympic Day Celebration is being held in Koforidua.

He said the objective of the Olympic Day Celebration of which over eight million people across the globe were celebrating was to instil the values of Olympics such as promoting excellence, respect, good will, hard work and friendship among the youth.

He said the Olympics games is not only football related but comprises all sporting activities for unearthing the God-given talents in the youth.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, said that development and organisation of sports depends on the availability of sporting facilities and supply of equipment by the government.

He, therefore, entreated the private sector to invest in the construction of sports complexes to complement Government's efforts, since the government alone cannot shoulder all due to other equally important developmental projects.