Ghana: Access Bank Outdoors New Logo

Access Bank Ghana has unveiled its new logo as part of its efforts to strategise to become Africa's financial gateway to the world by 2020.

The new logo is a combination of diamond and still has the three chevrons that depict the old Access Bank with unique brand colours.

The new brand identity follows the successful merger of Access Bank PLC (Public Limited Company) and Diamond Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking at the programme, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr Olumide Olatunji said the new Access Bank was currently the largest retail bank in Africa, with over 29 million customers in 12 countries across three continents.

"The bank's refreshed look, communicates its new brand promise and focus on speed, service and security for customers, with the intent of delivering vibrant and quality financial landscape to the customers," Mr Olatunji said.

He explained that the bank had received approval from Bank of Ghana to commence the rebranding exercise, stressing that the financially strengthened collaboration would enable the bank to provide more services to enrich the lives of its customers as well as offer more opportunities for employees to innovate the industry.

Mr Olatunji said the rebranding would strengthen the retail franchise and would enable the bank to diversify and serve the whole value chain, as the bank has over the years built an enviable brand in the wholesale banking segment.

He reiterated his outfit's commitment to provide enhanced and more efficient digital platforms with unique and innovative products.

"Our customers can expect exciting times ahead with enhanced and more efficient digital platforms for their banking needs, more unique and innovative products and more rewarding benefits from their banking relationship," Mr Olantunji said.