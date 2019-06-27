Ghana: Melcom to Provide Sanitation Facilities, Bore Holes to Schools, C'nities

Melcom Group of Companies (MGC) is to provide water and sanitation facilities for 10 schools in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta Regions, before the end of the year.

In addition, the company would also provide bore holes to deprived communities, as well as scholarship for the training of the youth and equip them with entrepreneurship skills for the labour market.

The Director of Communications of Melcom Group, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, who disclosed this in Accra on Tuesday, said the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to the community and society.

According to him, the management would soon engage with the various stakeholders on the modalities and implementation of the projects.

Speaking at the launching of the 30th anniversary celebration of Melcom Group Ghana, Mr Avenorgbo indicated that the gesture was to appreciate its loyal customers for their support over the years.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the company also launched a promotion to reward its numerous customers across the country.

During the promotion period which would run for a period of nine weeks, beginning from July 1 to August 31 of this year, every customer who purchases items worth GH₵ 100 at any of their branches across the country would receive a scratch card which would reveal a secret code that would in turn be sent to a short code to qualify the customer for a draw.

Mr Avenorgbo noted that each qualified customer stood a chance of winning 30 brand new Renault Kwid Authentique, five-seater hatchback vehicles, 30 bajaj X 125 motor cycles, 30 Lenovo laptops, 30 Akai chest freezers 200L, 30 gift vouchers worth GH₵1000, 30 Akai LED TV, 30 Samsung mobile galaxy and 30 Akai microwaves among others.

He said his outfit had taken steps, under the guidance of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), to ensure a fair distribution of prizes to winners.

"The NLA will conduct weekly draws to pick winners of various prizes. There will be one, two, three or four draws a week, depending on the number of prizes allocated to each of the five zones where Melcom shops are located.

"All prizes, except cars, can be redeemed at Melcom branches. Winners of cars will however, be presented with the prizes in September 2019, at a Grand Melcom 30th anniversary event in Accra," he explained.

As per the terms of the promotion, all staff of Melcom were not qualified to participate in the scratch card raffle for reasons of transparency and fairness, and assured the staff that their performance would be duly rewarded on the 30th anniversary staff awards slated for September.

The Group Chairman of Melcom Group, Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, announced that the company would continue to support the psychiatric hospitals feeding programme, under the Indian Association and also provide assistance to children living with Autism.