27 June 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Egypt Sack Player From Camp

THE Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have expelled midfielder Amr Warda from the national team squad for behavioural reasons. Warda was initially called up to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad after an outstanding season with Greek champions PAOK.

However, the 25-year-old has been recently involved in a series of online harassment allegations after Egypt's opening game in AFCON against Zimbabwe. The reason behind the EFA's decision is that they want to maintain discipline and commitment within the team according to their statement. - Kickgh.com

