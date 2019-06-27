Ghana: 7th Ghana Garden, Flower Show Launched in Accra

The 7th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) was launched in Accra on Monday, with a call on Ghanaians to value flowers and their importance in achieving a green economy.

The show on the theme, 'Be the Change' is expected to be held from August 28 to September 3this year, and attract more than 200 exhibitors at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra.

As part of this year's event, an award scheme has been instituted to stimulate the interest of Ghanaians in the floriculture industry.

Mainly targeted at persons between the ages of 20 and 40, prospective winners are expected to present prototype innovative solutions that would encourage the creation of green communities in the country.

Launching the event, Madam Shani Cooper-Zubida, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, urged Ghanaians to take keen interest in flowering and gardening as an alternative to solving the insanitary conditions plaguing the country.

A green environment, according to her, did not only beautify an area but generally improved the quality of life of all persons, urging the youth especially, to take the lead in promoting a green Ghana.

"In helping to make Ghana cleaner, we are launching 'The Israel Green Innovation Award Competition" aimed at encouraging young people to participate meaningfully in agriculture for job creation and income generation," she said.

The Ambassador further noted that the floriculture and horticulture industries held great potential for any country and Ghana would benefit immensely if the youth got involved in the sector, as "this would impact the environment positively and contribute to economic growth."

Ms Esther A. N. Cobbah, founder of Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM), organiser of the annual event, explained that the show was to educate Ghanaians on floriculture and horticulture, while promoting attitudinal change to make the country greener and much beautiful.

She noted that since 2013, when the show first begun, more Ghanaians had come to appreciate the importance and need for flowers and gardens in the country.

"We are hopeful that Ghana can be redesigned and in the nearest future, the GGFM would sit with key development partners in this field, to discuss how to change the filthy environment in Ghana, as well as the mindsets of the people through innovative means," she added.

She expressed gratitude to all exhibitors and participants of the show over the years, promising a much exciting event this year.