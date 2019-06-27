Ghana: Ahafo Regional Agric Director Arrested Over 14,444 Fertiliser Coupons

Sunyani — The Police at Goaso in the newly created Ahafo regional capital yesterday arrested Mr Eric Aduamah, Regional Director for Food and Agriculture, for failing to account for about 14,444 coupons of fertilisers valued at GH¢946,707.00 meant for the government's flagship programme, 'Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).'

According to the police, the arrest followed a report made by a special audit team set up by the government to audit fertilisers meant for the PFJ.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times here in Sunyani, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Bono Region, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said Mr Aduamah could not account for 7,347 NPK fertiliser coupons and 7,097 area fertiliser, valued at GH¢946,707 after audit.

Chief Insp Oppong said that the audit team, which was working in Ashanti, Bono East and Ahafo Regions informed the police about the development, leading to the arrest.

The suspect, he indicated, was in police custody, assisting in investigations.