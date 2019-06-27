Africa: Al-Damja As Coach of the Libyan Team

The Libyan Football Federation (LFA) has signed a contract with Libyan coach Jalal Al-Damja to lead the first football team without announcing the duration and value of the contract.

The appointment came as a successor to the two Abu Bakr Bani and Fawzi al-Issawi, who failed to lead the Libyan team to qualify for the finals of the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt

For his part, the Libyan federation gave the coach Jalal Al-Damja the freedom to choose his assistant technical staff, so that coaches Akram Al-Hamali and Salem Al-Jalali are assistants, while Mohammed Al Busaifi will oversee the training of goalkeepers,Muftah Tuir will be in charge of physical preparation.

It is expected that the new coach of the Knights of the Mediterranean announced the list of the Libyan team, which will start preparations for the Tunisian team in the qualifying for the African Nations Cup for local players to be held in Ethiopia 2020.

It is noteworthy that Al-Damja already led the technical staff of the Libyan team in the period from 2016 until the end of 2017.