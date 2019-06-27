Rwanda: RNP Honours Retired Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza has thanked the recently retired police officers for their integrity and commended them for serving the country well.

The Police Chief made the remarks Wednesday at a special send-off function of 217 Police officers, who retired recently, held at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kacyiru.

Seven of the retirees are senior officers.

He said the function was held to recognize their contribution to nation building during their time in active service.

Munyuza urged the retired officers to remain committed to the cause of national building, particularly promoting national security.

"The country and Rwanda National Police in particular is proud of your contribution to national security in your role as law enforcers, some of your colleagues did not have this opportunity to have such an honour," said the police boss.

He thanked them for the selfless service in security and liberation of the country.

"You are going with dignity," he said.

He expressed confidence that the retired officers will continue making their contribution in the new capacities as members of the 'Police Reserve' before adding that RNP will continue to rely on their participation to maintaining security in their communities.

"We know you made a lot of sacrifice building this country, and believe you cannot tolerate anyone who may try to undo what you fought for," said Munyuza.

Retired Chief Supt. Dan Ndayambaje, speaking on behalf of the retired officers, thanked the Government for Rwanda for the opportunity to serve their nation.

The experience and skills acquired during their time as serving officers, Ndayambaje said, will also facilitate them in their new status as members of Police reserves and out of active duty.